MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team went into tonight’s matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers, still seeking its first win of the season.

That win will have to wait after falling short of a comeback in the second half at the Kohl Center 56 to 45.

Green Bay got off to a slow start in the first half and, again, shot the ball ineffectively. As a result, they trailed Wisconsin 32-15 heading into halftime.

Phoenix Head Coach Will Ryan made the proper halftime adjustments as Green Bay came out strong, shrinking Greg Gard’s lead to just five points with 10 minutes to go.

But it was the Badgers who were able to hang on for the win, despite having their own shooting struggles. Star guard Chucky Hepburn shot just 2-14 from the field, and forward Tyler Wahl struggled, shooting 2-11. The team overall shot 30.2%.

The Phoenix also had several players with woeful shooting performances. Sophomore Clarence Cummings III shot 2-10 for only 6 points, while freshman Brock Heffner shot 1-6 from the field. Overall, the Phoenix shot 34.1%.

The Badgers dominated the offensive glass, outrebounding Green Bay 15-3, and crushed the Phoenix from behind the arc. UWGB shot just 14.3% compared to UW’s 42.1% from three.

Despite the loss and the shooting struggles, Green Bay had a few things to be proud of. First, sophomore Cade Meyer had his best performance of the season, scoring 13 points and adding three rebounds.

Sophomore Zae Blake has proven through the first three games that he can play, as he shot 5-5 from the field and scored a team-high 15 off the bench.

And last but not least, the Phoenix covered the -27.0 spread against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Green Bay heads international for their next set of games as they’ll compete in the Jamaica Classic at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The Phoenix will play against Queens from the Atlantic Sun Conference. Queens is new to Division I and has a 2-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Badgers will head to the Bahamas to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a first-round date against the Dayton Flyers.