(WFRV) – Both the men’s and women’s basketball programs for UW-Oshkosh and St. Norbert heard their names called during the NCAA DIII basketball bracket shows.

The St. Norbert men’s team will travel to face Carleton College in the first round of the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Green Knights will play Carleton at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at King Arena in Wheaton, Ill., at host Wheaton College. Wheaton will face Illinois College in the other first-round game at 6:45 p.m. Friday. The two first-round winners will meet in a second-round matchup at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The St. Norbert women’s team will face defending national champion Hope College in the first round of the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Green Knights will play the Flying Dutch at 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST) on Friday at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Mich. Baldwin Wallace University and Wartburg College are squaring off in the other first-round game at Hope, with the first-round winners meeting at 7:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. CST) Saturday.

Both the St. Norbert men’s and women’s basketball programs earned automatic tournament bids after winning the NACC Tournament over the weekend.

Just about 45 minutes south of De Pere, the UW-Oshkosh men’s and women’s basketball team’s awaited their fates as both teams lost in their conference tournament.

The UW-Oshkosh Men’s Basketball team, who was just upset over the weekend in the WIAC Championship Game, heard their names called during the bracket selection show. The Titans will host the first and second rounds of the tournament on March 3rd and 4th. The Titans will welcome in Hope (Michigan), Bethany Lutheran (Minnesota), and Fontbonne (Missouri). The men will face Fontbonne in the first round on Friday, March 3rd.

The UW-Oshkosh Women’s Basketball team heard their name called after sitting on the bubble. The lady Titans, who collected a 19-8 record, will travel to Ada, Ohio. The Titans will compete in the Ohio Northern bracket, which features Ohio Northern, Washington and Lee, and Berea. The Titans will take on Washington and Lee on Friday, March 3rd.