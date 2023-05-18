(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh softball program earned an at-large bid in the NCAA DIII Tournament and kicked things off with a win on Thursday.

The Titans are the host of a four-team regional that includes Concordia University Wisconsin, Luther College, and UW-Superior. The Titans went into the tournament with a 34-7 record on the season.

Oshkosh’s force on the mound and consistency at the plate has powered them to host a regional. The team posted a batting average of. 331 this season and an ERA of 1.66.

One standout includes Hannah Ritter, who posted a .489 batting average, 66 hits, 29 runs, and 20 RBIs this season. Ritter became the Titans All-Time Career Hits leader on May 12. As a unit, Oshkosh’s offense has an additional six players with a batting average of .300 or above.

In the Titans’ first tournament game on Thursday – Oshkosh pulled out a 5-4 win over Luther College. Despite getting out hit, the Titans were able to hold off a rally late by Luther and secure the victory. Hannah Ritter had two RBI on the afternoon and went 3-3.

The Titans will face Concordia at the UW-Oshkosh Softball Park on Friday, May 19. The first pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.