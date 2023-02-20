(WFRV) – The WIAC men’s Basketball Tournament begins Monday, February 20, and top-seeded UW-Oshkosh awaits their opponent.

The Titans finished the regular season on an 11-game winning streak and 20-5 (13-1) overall.

UW-Oshkosh will play the lowest remaining seed at home on Wednesday, February 22, at 7:00 p.m. Should the Titans advance on Wednesday, the WIAC Championship will be held on Friday, February 24, at 7:00 p.m.

The conference winner will receive an automatic NCAA bid.

Head Coach Matt Lewis stopped by Local 5’s studio to chat with Sports Director Burke Griffin about the season as a whole and the upcoming tournament.