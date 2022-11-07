TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFRV) – It was a second half to forget for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team as the Phoenix suffered their first loss of the season, 80-53, to Indiana State.

Green Bay was able to keep it close heading into halftime, only down three, but after being outscored 22-46 in the second half, the Phoenix simply couldn’t keep up.

UWGB shot 5-18 from behind the arc (27.8%) and was led offensively by junior Davin Zeigler, who had 19 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Zae Blake also added nine points on an efficient 4-5 shooting.

The more experienced Indiana State Sycamores shot just under 55% from the field. They were led by seniors Courvoisier McCauley, who had a double-double in points and rebounds with 23 and 10, alongside Trenton Gibson, who tacked on his own double-double with 18 points and 11 boards.

Green Bay will get ready to head to the nation’s capital on November 12 to take on the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena.

Tip-off for Saturday’s matchup against NBA legend Patrick Ewing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. CST.