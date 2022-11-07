DES MOINES, Iowa (WFRV) – Similar to the men’s basketball team, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay women’s basketball team lost their season-opener 80-67 against Drake.

Foul trouble and poor shooting plagued the Phoenix, as they had four players with four fouls and shot 38.8% as a team.

Senior Tatum Koenig led Green Bay in scoring with 13 points off the bench. Freshman Jenna Guyer also made a solid contribution coming off the bench with 10 points on 5-11 shooting.

Sophomore Cassie Schiltz scored 12 points and added five rebounds to lead the starters in scoring. It was a rough outing for senior Hailey Oskey, sophomore Maddy Schreiber, and sophomore Bailey Butler, who shot a combined 4-22 from the field and 1-11 from three.

The Drake Bulldogs looked offensively sound, as four of the five starters scored in double digits. Senior Grace Berg had 20 points and seven rebounds, while senior Maggie Bair added 17 points.

Green Bay heads back home to the Kress Events Center for a 1:00 p.m. tip-off on Saturday, November 12, against the Marist Red Foxes from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.