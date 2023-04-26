GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay women’s golf team heard their name called in the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Selection Show on Wednesday after winning the program’s first-ever Horizon League title.

Green Bay will compete in the NCAA Golf Championship beginning in the regional rounds from May 8-10. On Wednesday, The Phoenix found out that they were headed to Pullman, Washington, to compete in the Pullman regional site at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

From May 8-10, Green Bay will compete against 11 other squads, including Stanford, Baylor, USC, Clemson, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Houston, North Carolina, UNLV, Sacramento State, and Cal Poly.