MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a new era in Wisconsin football as Luke Fickell is set to lead the Badgers next season, and with quarterback Graham Mertz transferring to Kentucky, who will lead UW onto the field next season?

Take a look at a list of potential quarterbacks that could be throwing the ball for the Badgers in 2023.

Myles Burkett, Wisconsin

Wisconsin could go the route of being the next man up, and that points to freshman quarterback Myles Burkett.

Burkett appeared in just two games over the 2022 season for a short time against Illinois State and New Mexico State. Although he redshirted, Burkett was an outstanding high school player for Franklin, leading them to a perfect 14-0 season and the Wisconsin State Division I title.

Labeled a three-star recruit by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN, he was the WFCA Large School Offensive Player of the YEAR, Wisconsin AP and Gatorade Player of the Year, and won the Dave Krieg Award as Wisconsin’s top quarterback in 2021.

At Franklin, Burkett completed 206 of 289 passes (71.3%) for 3,427 yards with 36 TDs and just four interceptions as a senior.

With a year to observe how the college game is played, Burkett and new head coach Luke Fickell will need to build chemistry if he is to become the starter in 2023.

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong (5) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

A coaching and scheme change significantly hindered Brennan Armstrong’s production in 2022, but many are expecting his name to be at the top of their list.

Armstrong threw for 9,034 yards and ran for an additional 1,267 during his Virginia career. His best season took place in 2021, when he threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Now granted an additional year of eligibility after the murder of three of his teammates, Armstrong could be a potential fit for the Badgers.

Hudson Card, Texas

Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Hudson Card was thrown into the fire against Alabama after star quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury. Card held his own, throwing for 158 yards but ultimately lost 20-19.

Now with Ewers back healthy and the clear QB1, Card decided to throw his name into the transfer portal and could potentially land himself in Wisconsin, although he is favored to stay in the Big 12.

Card started three games for the Longhorns in 2022, winning against UTSA and West Virginia, but falling to Texas Tech in overtime.

His best game was against the Mountaineers of West Virginia, where he threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Devin Leary, North Carolina State

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility. Leary tweeted a statement announcing his decision on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

Leary is one of the top quarterbacks in college football, and after an injury ended his season, he will be looking to move on from the Wolfpack of N.C. State.

Coming out of Timber Creek High School in New Jersey, Leary was a four-star recruit and the #372 player in the class of 2018. He was wanted by many, but he would eventually stay on the east coast and pick North Carolina State as his landing spot.

Leary threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2021 and is expecting to have a whole list of offers heading into 2022.

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A four-year starter at Oklahoma State, Spencer Sanders has made his decision to move on from the Cowboys. Wisconsin is slated to play Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Sanders threw for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns in his four years at Oklahoma State. While the interceptions are a cause for concern, throwing 40, Sanders can be electric and someone that Luke Fickell could benefit from in the Badgers first year.

Sanders also has the chance to run, as he is just short of 2,000 career rushing yards.

The senior can be up and down at times, but as his first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 showed, the right scheme and staff can help Sanders reach his potential in 2023.

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) passes during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

DJ Uiagalelei hasn’t been the Clemson quarterback they thought he’d become, but he’s still a solid option to transfer to Wisconsin.

With freshman Cade Klubnik coming off a strong performance in the ACC Championship and likely to start in 2023, Uiagalelei would likely fall into a backup role for Clemson.

He had 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2022 but also turned the ball over seven times. Uiagalelei can run the ball, too, as he rushed for 545 yards and seven touchdowns on his feet, making him very versatile.

If Fickell wants a top quarterback in the transfer portal, all eyes will be on where DJ Uiagalelei ends up.