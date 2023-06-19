GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay men’s basketball coach Sundance Wicks kicked off his ‘Bring Your Own Juice’ youth basketball camp with the help of his players on Monday.

Kids ranging from K-8th grade packed the gym on the campus of UW-Green Bay for the three-day ‘BYOJ’ basketball camp.

“This is a big part of the process for us connecting to the community, right? I don’t think there’s a better way to do it than to be able to get kids in camp and going through the grind with us,” Wicks expressed.

Since Wicks was hired by the university this spring, connecting with those in the surrounding Green Bay community has always been a point of emphasis.

Hosting a basketball camp is a way to help future basketball stars improve their game and have the kids work with Phoenix players to learn invaluable knowledge of the game.

“I want them to go home and scare their parents,” Wicks laughed. “I want them to start eating their cereal in stances, you know, in a defensive stance. We want these guys to be a part of our Phoenix family.”

Over the weekend, the incoming 2023-24 men’s basketball roster moved into campus as they embark on the challenge of turning around Green Bay’s basketball program. Since Wicks took over, he and his staff recruited 12 new players that will be featured on this year’s roster.

“We had our first team meeting [Sunday], and there was a lot of nervous energy. It’s nerve-wracking for me, right? Probably the most nervous I get is around our guys because I want every moment to be impactful for them or to imprint on them of what we’re about and what we’re trying to do,” Wicks said. “I want them to understand the value of community and the value of being home. This has to be home for our guys.”

The journey of a basketball season starts in the summer months, and Wicks understands the importance of getting off on the right note.

“It is a long, long journey. I mean, it’s a long season. Our guys start camp in the middle of the summer, and a lot of them aren’t going to go home, they’re going to stick around because that’s just what you do,” Wicks expressed. “It’s anxiety-ridden for me because when we get to camp, every rep is important, and every step that we take in our community is important. So, every rep and every step is a module of what we live by through this summer. You’ll see us out there a lot. So, don’t be shy. Come wave and say hi.”

Among the newcomers on the men’s basketball roster include two high-profile names, freshman Mac Wrecke and transfer Noah Reynolds. Both players made their way to Green Bay this weekend and are excited about getting the summer work underway with the team.

“Almost everyone’s new. So, everyone’s just getting to know each other and try to find things that people have in common. Everyone’s finding that out. Everyone’s cool. I like everyone,” Wrecke said.

“It’s always exciting getting to know guys. Just building those relationships from the start and spending quality time,” Reynolds said.

As the Phoenix start to ramp up their summer camps in the coming weeks, Wicks knows it’s all a part of the process of building what he hopes this program can be. To turn a program that has seen its lowest of lows and try to reach new heights of what it can become. There’s the pressure that comes with the challenge, and Wicks certainly feels it.

“100%, and I absolutely should. If I didn’t feel any pressure, I’d be worried about myself. I’d be a high-functioning sociopath. To me, feeling pressure is good. You want to have pressure. If you’re stressed – that’s bad,” Wicks said. “If we’re feeling pressure and there’s a little nervous energy building, that’s fine. That’s just competition. It’s supposed to be that way. So, absolutely always feel pressure. Want that. Don’t run from it. Our guys don’t run from it either.”

Phoenix players certainly aren’t running from any pressure. They’ve embraced it just as much as Wicks has. Optimistic and determined is how Wrecke explained how he feels heading into his freshman season at Green Bay.

“The rankings came out for the preseason. We were ranked second from last. We want to show everyone that’s not what we’re going to be this year. We’re going to be a lot better than that. We’re going to have a shot to win a ton of games this year,” Wrecke explained.