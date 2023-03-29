GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team has a new leader, and it’s pretty clear that Sundance Wicks has a vision for the program.

“Promise less and deliver more. Show up, do the work, and serve others. Attack each day with Green Bay grit and when you come across people every day in interactions. Give everybody a little Green Bay grace… This is the way.”

Wicks spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Wyoming and has known UWGB athletic director Josh Moon since he was the AD at NCAA Division II Northern State University in South Dakota during Wicks’ playing career. The two have stayed in touch over the years, and the opportunity to bring the program to another level is exciting for both of them.

“Sunny is a winner. He will bring energy and connectivity to this region to put Phoenix Basketball in a position of strength in the Division I landscape,” said Moon. “The belief is there that we belong with the best mid-major programs in the country in basketball.”

During the Green Bay women’s basketball run in the WNIT, Wicks was on hand to meet and greet several fans at the Kress Center, and it’s obvious how much it means to him to have the community on board and behind the program.

Photo Credit: Green Bay Men’s Basketball

Sundance Wicks Presser

“I’m going to be one hundred percent honest with you, there was no better job in the country than Green Bay. I can tell you why. Where can we go? Up. That’s where we can go. Yes, it’s unique obstacles, yes, but why not run into the fire? Why not come to this job? Why not come to Green Bay? That’s my call.”

And that kind of attitude did not go unnoticed by the top brass at the University level. Chancellor Michael Alexander was part of the hiring process and knows just what kind of impact both basketball teams have on campus.

“I’m excited about how this represents the goals of the university and what we’re trying to accomplish. Our men’s basketball program can be a huge part of continuing to elevate the university to new heights.”

From now until the transfer portal closes in May, is a critical time for recruiting all across the board in college basketball, and Wicks knows that this upcoming time period will be extremely important for the program’s future.

“You’re going to get opportunity & you’re going to get a chance to make an impact,” said Wicks. “You’re going to weed out the weak right away bc there’s a lot of people that want the opportunity, but they don’t necessarily want to be that impactful. We’re just making sure we get to the man before we get to the mission.”