Wisconsin AD Alvarez warns of $100 million revenue loss

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, talks to athletic director Barry Alvarez before an NCAA college football game against BYU in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin announced Saturday, May 9, 2020, it is asking 25 of its highest-earning employees to volunteer for a 15% pay cut over the next six months. That group includes athletic director Barry Alvarez, football coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball coach Greg Gard. There won’t be any reduction of work hours.
(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the school’s athletic department faces a potential $100 million loss of revenue in its $140 million budget due to challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Alvarez wrote that in an open letter to “fellow Badgers” that appeared on the Wisconsin athletic department’s website.

“The reality is that this financial crisis threatens our ability to sustain the success we’ve celebrated,” Alvarez wrote. “It threatens our pride in what we’ve built. It threatens our position in college athletics.”

Alvarez added that “I believe we will reach a monumental crossroads in the coming days.”

His letter follows a Wisconsin State-Journal report that the athletic department could lose more than $100 million if there’s no football season. According to that report, Wisconsin would lose between $60 million and $70 million if the football team played a Big Ten-only schedule while all other sports continued.

