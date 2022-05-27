(WFRV) – There were hopes that Wisconsin would be able to land the nation’s top available college basketball transfer in Tyrese Hunter. After all, he went to high school at Saint Catherine’s in Racine and would make a fine addition to the Badgers.

However, the hopes were shattered after Hunter announced on Friday on Twitter that he will be staying in the Big 12 and transferring to the University of Texas to play under head coach Chris Beard.

Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter looks to get past Wisconsin’s Ben Carlson during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The 6’0″ point guard from Wisconsin started all 35 games for Iowa State under head coach T.J. Otzelberger and averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Hunter won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors and ranked in the top three for both assists and steals in the Big 12.

Hunter steps into a talented Longhorns team, as Beard was able to bring in one of the best-recruiting classes in the nation, including five-star prospects Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris. He’ll make an immediate impact on the starting lineup playing alongside Marcus Carr, who was the point guard for Texas last season.

Carr is more than capable of playing off the ball, allowing Hunter to be in charge of most of the ball handling.

The Racine-native is the second player to transfer to Texas, following New Mexico State’s Sir’Jabari Rice. Although many speculated the idea of Hunter joining longtime friend Kamari McGee, who transferred from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to the Badgers, Hunter will remain in the Big 12 for his sophomore season.