MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the Badgers’ thrilling comeback win over Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Wisconsin’s quarterback, Braedyn Locke, has reportedly been named the Big Ten (B1G) Freshman of the Week.

According to a release from the Big Ten, Locke led Wisconsin to a 25-21 win over the Fighting Illini erasing what was once a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

In that win, Locke finished the day 21 of 41 while passing for 240 yards with two touchdowns including the game-winner to offensive lineman Nolan Rucci with 0:27 remaining.

Locke’s 240 yards were the third-most throughout the Big Ten conference this week, trailing only Michigan’s JJ McCarthy and Ohio State’s Kyle McCord.

This is Locke’s first Freshman of the Week award in his career and Wisconsin’s first since running back Braelon Allen won the award in November of 2021.

The Badgers have now improved to 5-2 on the season and will look to keep their winning momentum going as they return to Camp Randall this Saturday, October 28, to take on the #3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.