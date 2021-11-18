‘Need to be thrown under the jail’: Davante Adams criticizes ex-NFL RB allegedly seen on video attacking mother of his child

St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy, left, dives into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Davante Adams, among other current and former Green Bay Packer players, condemned the actions of an ex-NFL running back after video allegedly showed him hitting a woman with his 5-month-old son nearby.

Zac Stacy was drafted in the fifth round out of Vanderbilt, back in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in the NFL, two with the then-named St. Louis Rams and one with the New York Jets.

During his rookie year with the Rams, Stacy ran for 973 yards with seven touchdowns. He would never reach similar success for the rest of his NFL career.

Stacy is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of his 5-month-old son. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 13 in Florida.

Throughout the video, the woman is attacked and thrown across the room multiple times. She was thrown into a TV which ended up falling on her. The woman also appears to get hit in the head multiple times by the man alleged to be Stacy.

Adams said he would not retweet the video due to the graphic scenes that were captured on video. He did not hold back in his thoughts of Stacy and his alleged actions. Saying in all-caps: ‘ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL.’

He also said that any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward.

I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 18, 2021

The tweet has garnered traction online as it already has over 30,000 likes. Adams was not the only Packer who had similar thoughts, as former offensive lineman TJ Lang retweeted Adams’ thoughts.

Adams’ current teammate and fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard echoed his statement. Mercedes Lewis also liked the tweet.

There are multiple hashtags that are trending in relation to the incident including:

Trigger warning

Domestic violence

WARNING – The video is extremely graphic in nature, and a link to the story from the news outlet that obtained the video can be found here.

