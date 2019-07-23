Nelson not looking to far ahead on road back to Milwaukee

The Brewers got more bad news on the injury front on Monday after placing All Star Brandon Woodruff on the injured list. Meanwhile starter turned reliever Jimmy Nelson is focused on his rehab assignments with a chance of being back for the stretch run. At the same time Nelson knows that nothing is guaranteed.

This past Sunday Nelson pitched one inning in relief with the Timber Rattlers on a rehab assignment. The right hander allowed one run on two hits, but finished with a strikeout to seal Wisconsin’s win over West Michigan.

From here he will go to San Antonio to make another appearance with the Brewers Triple-A affiliate on Wednesday.