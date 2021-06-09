Nets’ Harden to miss Game 3 vs Bucks with hamstring injury

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Injured Brooklyn Nets player James Harden, center left, greets Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) at the end of the third quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, June 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s James Harden will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals because of the right hamstring injury that forced him out of the series opener.

Harden left 43 seconds into that game with tightness but the Nets haven’t missed him, taking a 2-0 lead over the Bucks.

Game 3 is Thursday in Milwaukee.

Harden missed 20 of 21 games late in the season because of the hamstring, after it was strained after he first experienced tightness.

Coach Steve Nash says the All-Star guard is progressing and he was optimistic for his return. There is no timetable for that.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3