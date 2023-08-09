GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers appeared on Hard Knocks, a show streaming on Max, for the first time since being traded to the New York Jets.

The Jets have been selected to be the feature team this year for the new season ‘Hard Knocks: Training Camps With The New York Jets,’ which had its debut last night.

For the first 12 minutes of the episode, Rodgers is the star of the show. Local 5’s Samantha Petters caught up with Packers fans in the area to talk about how they’re feeling after watching the premier and seeing the Packers ex-quarterback interacting with his new team.

“Obviously, they’re putting a lot of hype around Aaron Rodgers… the Jets haven’t always been the team that sells out stadiums like Lambeau does every single game, so they’re trying to build towards that,” said Assistant Operations Manager of Stadium View, Nich Coehoorn. “They know the cameras are rolling, so you’d like to think it’s genuine, but, you know, it’s TV… so probably not.”

Rodgers was traded to New York in April of this year. Green Bay resident and long-time Packers fan Jennifer Timmer also gave her take on the episode.

“I mean, the Jets have been miserable for a really, really long time, so this is like the second messiah for them, so, of course, they are going to use it to their advantage,” said Timmer, “I was sad to see him go but happy for him and you know, at some point we needed to move on.”

The Packers and the Jets officially start their season on September 10th. The Packers take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field while the Jets go up against the Buffalo Bills at Metlife Stadium.