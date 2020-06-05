NFL Commissioner Goodell encourages players to ‘peacefully protest,’ admits ‘we were wrong’

Sports

by: Kevin Accettulla and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(WBTW) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement Friday condemning racism and admitting that the league was wrong in how it has handled players’ protests of police brutality.

Packers, Brewers, Bucks, High School and all the latest in Wisconsin sports from WFRV Local 5

In the video, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered his condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all families who have endured police brutality.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

Goodell said he and the league are listening and wants to be part of the much needed change in the country.

Goodell said he will be reaching out to players who raised their voices to figure out a way to go forward for “a better and more united NFL family.”

Watch the full video statement in the NFL’s tweet:

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"