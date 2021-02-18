NFL increases salary cap minimum

Sports

It wasn't much in the big picture, but teams will have at least $5 million more than expected for player contracts in 2021.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

  In a memo to teams around the league, the NFL the salary cap basement has been increased by $5 million up to $180 million according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.  The memo reads as follows:

  “As you know, one aspect of the agreements negotiated last summer with the NFLPA to address operations during the pandemic provides that the 2021 Salary Cap will be no less than $175 million.  Following discussions with the union that addressed both actual 2020 revenues and projected attendance for the 2021 season, we have agreed to increase the minimum Salary cap for the 2021 League Year to $180 million.  This is not the final Salary Cap for the 2021 League Year, which will be set following review of final 2020 revenue figures and other audit and accounting adjustments. This agreement simply increases the minimum 2021 Salary Cap by $5 million per club, from $175 million to $180 million.  We will promptly advise all clubs as soon as the Salary Cap is set.”

  Last year the salary cap was just under $200 million and has gone up roughly $10-12 million each season since 2013 when it was set at $123 million.  The new league year in the NFL begins on Wednesday March 17 when free agency officially starts and teams will be informed of the official cap number in the next four weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Coleman wrestling going for history at team state championships

St. Mary's Springs eyes state title repeat

Boys Basketball playoffs tip off with regional quarterfinals

Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin