NFL increases salary cap minimum

In a memo to teams around the league, the NFL the salary cap basement has been increased by $5 million up to $180 million according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The memo reads as follows:
“As you know, one aspect of the agreements negotiated last summer with the NFLPA to address operations during the pandemic provides that the 2021 Salary Cap will be no less than $175 million. Following discussions with the union that addressed both actual 2020 revenues and projected attendance for the 2021 season, we have agreed to increase the minimum Salary cap for the 2021 League Year to $180 million. This is not the final Salary Cap for the 2021 League Year, which will be set following review of final 2020 revenue figures and other audit and accounting adjustments. This agreement simply increases the minimum 2021 Salary Cap by $5 million per club, from $175 million to $180 million. We will promptly advise all clubs as soon as the Salary Cap is set.”
Last year the salary cap was just under $200 million and has gone up roughly $10-12 million each season since 2013 when it was set at $123 million. The new league year in the NFL begins on Wednesday March 17 when free agency officially starts and teams will be informed of the official cap number in the next four weeks.