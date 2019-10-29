NFL offers fans chance to host Lombardi Trophy in their hometown

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 30: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen onstage during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(WFRV) — The NFL is giving fans the chance to have a special guest at a watch party later the season.

As part of the 100 Seasons celebration, one fan and their friends, family, and neighbors will be selected to host the Vince Lombardi Trophy during NFL Wild Card Weekend accompanied by a watch party.

To participate in the “Lombardi in Your Hometown” contest, fans are invited to post a picture or video demonstrating what they’ve done to deserve the chance to have the Lombardi Trophy in their hometown and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest.

The contest is live now through November 12.