NFL official Carl Madsen dies on way home from Chiefs-Titans game

Umpire Carl Madsen, center, and other officials try to pick to the bottom of the pile after Houston Texans punt returner Jerome Mathis fumbled a punt during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 16-15. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carl Madsen, who worked as an NFL on-field umpire and then as a replay official, died Sunday. He was 71.

The league confirmed Monday that Madsen died on his way home after working the Kansas City-Tennessee game.

A police spokesman said Monday that officers found Madsen unconscious inside his SUV stalled in a lane on Interstate 65. Madsen was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Madsen joined the NFL officiating staff as an umpire in 1997 and worked on the field through the 2008 season. He worked in replay from 2009.

He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973-76.

