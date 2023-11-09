(WFRV) – The NFL regular season has now reached double-digits, as week 10 is upon us, and below are some players who may be worth playing in daily fantasy contests.

Daily fantasy sleepers (So far this year: 12 hits, 8 misses & 6 middle-of-the-road)

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons $6,600 (FanDuel) / $6,000 (DraftKings)

The elephant in the room has been addressed, and it’s time to get Bijan Robinson involved in the red zone. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gave an astonishing five-minute answer to why the rookie has yet to be heavily involved inside the 20.

In summary, Smith said… I’m actually not sure what he said. It was a lot of rambling. He did say, “We’ve got to find ways to be more lethal in the red zone.” I’m willing to translate that into, yes, we need to find a way to get our top-ten pick the ball when and where it matters.

This week, Robinson and the Dirty Birds have the luxury of facing the Arizona Cardinals, who have the league’s 30th-ranked defense.

A green light matchup in a week where Robinson’s price is as low as you’re likely to find this makes him worth a spot on your roster.

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers $5,600 (FanDuel) / $5,000 (DraftKings)

First things first, I admit when I’m wrong, and I was wrong about the Packers last week. While it wasn’t a clicking-on-all-cylinders win, the Packers were the better team at home against the Rams.

With that out of the way, I like Steelers RB Jaylen Warren rushing against the Pack this week. His price tag is still reasonable, and right now, he’s only projected to appear in about 5% of lineups.

Warren is outgaining Najee Harris and is becoming a key player in Matt Canada’s offense. Despite Canada calling the plays, I expect another double-digit performance for Warren this week.

WR Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants $4,900 / $3,000

Somebody has to catch some passes for the New York Giants. That’s just the way football works. Jalin Hyatt’s bargain-bin pricing makes him worth the risk this week.

I’m not saying we reserve a spot in Canton for Tommy DeVito, and I’m not remotely suggesting the Giants have a chance to be competitive in this week’s matchup with the Cowboys, but again, somebody has to catch the ball.

DeVito completed 75% of his 20 attempts last week, and without Darren Waller on the field again this week, Hyatt is set to receive a fair share of those targets.

Bonus picks (Last week: 0-2, 9-9 overall)

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) @ Arizona Cardinals

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice; we’re picking the Falcons again this week! After a disappointing outing last week against the Vikings, the Falcons have an extremely favorable matchup against the 1-8 Arizona Cardinals.

The -1.5 line for Atlanta shows you the world lacks faith in these Falcons, and maybe deservedly so, but they have to be better than the Cardinals, right? Arizona welcomes Kyler Murray back to the starting QB role for the first time since he tore his ACL last year. He’s going to be rusty. The Cardinals’ defense is also nothing to write home about, ranking 29th out of 32 squads.

The Falcons will find a way to score points in the red zone and get back on track this week.

Detroit Lions (-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers

Our Digital Director Devin doesn’t like this pick. He’s not ready to declare Detroit a top-tier team. I am. I’ll also issue a warning to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to protect those kneecaps on Sunday.

The Lions and Chargers both have disruptive defenses, though Detroit ranks significantly higher statistically. The Lions offense also outranks the Chargers by 11 spots.

A better offense and better defense will equal a solid win for the real-deal Lions on the road in Los Angeles.