(WFRV) – Happy Thanksgiving! Before you start scarfing down that turkey, I’ve got something for you to be thankful for, this week’s special Thanksgiving picks.

I’d also like to shout out my thanks to weekly column readers Kelly, Jim, Devin, Indiana, Jud, and Larry. I appreciate the support.

Daily fantasy sleepers (So far this year: 16 hits, 9 misses & 7 middle-of-the-road)

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks $5,800 (FanDuel) / $5,300 (DraftKings)

Zach Charbonnet is almost certainly set to get his chance to shine as RB1 this Turkey Day. Kenneth Walker left last week’s game and he isn’t practicing this week.

I can’t see him hitting the field on the short week. Charbonnet finished last week with 21 touches. He will put up some significant numbers if he matches or exceeds that level this week.

One negative, the San Francisco 49ers are monsters at stopping the run. They’re 3rd best in the league.

The rookie RB did record six catches last week, which will be key to his success again this week. At this point, it’s unclear who will be under center for the Seahawks, Geno Smith or Drew Lock.

Those in the Charbonnet camp may wish for Lock, he’s more likely to check it down and overall make some shorter throws that will be in the first-year back’s wheelhouse.

RB AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers $6,600 (FanDuel) / $5,400 (DraftKings)

Sticking with running backs who get a promotion due to injury, AJ Dillon is set to be the featured back against the Detroit Lions.

He didn’t do much with his extra usage last week, in fact, of all 14 carries, his long run was for six yards. With his 2.1 yards per carry average, it would take the 4th year back 62,773 carries to make it to Door County.

He’d never make it to AC Tap by closing. This week is a new week, and Dillon knows he will be the man.

While I doubt he leads all running backs on the day, he should still give you double-digit points and has a decent shot at sneaking into the end zone.

WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers $5,900 (FanDuel) / $4,200 (DraftKings)

Another member of the Green & Gold for your lineup. Rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed is starting to establish himself as the receiving leader of the Pack.

He has 67 more yards than the next closest receiver on the team, Romeo Doubs. The team is also finding ways to get Reed the ball outside of traditional route running. Against the Chargers, he had three carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.

With an injured Aaron Jones, Reed becomes a top playmaker and I’d imagine Matt LaFleur is sitting in his office right now designing ways to get him the ball.

I like this value pick and think it gives you the opportunity to take a WR1 before the rest of the world catches on.

Bonus picks (Last week: 0-2, 9-12-1 overall)

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (-8)

Despite picking two Packers for daily fantasy, I don’t think they’ll be able to remain competitive in this one.

The 8-2 Lions are too strong on both sides of the ball. This one is a statistical mismatch. The Lions have the 4th-ranked offense and 9th-ranked defense.

Meanwhile, the Packers bring the league’s 22nd-ranked offense and 14th-ranked defense.

While they don’t play the game on paper, I still think it will be too much for these young Packers to turn around on a short week, hit the road, and match up with a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

My model actually has the Lions by double-digits in this one.

San Francisco 49ers (-7) @ Seattle Seahawks

We call this one the Jud Beck. He loves this pick so much that sources tell me he wishes he could marry it.

While I don’t plan to walk down the aisle with it, I do think it’s a solid pick that could have you cashing in.

The 49ers are clicking on all sides of the ball. They’ve outscored their opponents 61-17 in their last two contests. That includes the annihilation of the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

The Seahawks’ state of QB play is another reason to back the Niners in this one. It will either be an injured Geno Smith, whose play is down significantly from last year, or Drew Lock and his 8-13 career record as a starter.

Add it all up, and I think Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffery, and Nick Bosa will be enjoying some turducken when it’s all said and done.