(WFRV) – It’s week 14 of the NFL season, and we have a whole bunch of firsts this week. A couple involve the Denver Broncos, and one involves taking the same player for a second consecutive week, even if we’re still working to get the egg off our face for picking him last week.

Enough of a setup; let’s get to the picks!

Daily fantasy sleepers (So far this year: 20 hits, 11 misses & 10 middle-of-the-road)

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars $4,100 (FanDuel) / $3,000 (DraftKings)

I present to you a week 14 waiver wire darling and extreme value pick, Parker Washington. The Jaguars rookie receiver burst onto the scene Monday night following Christian Kirk’s first-quarter core muscle injury.

It won’t matter if it’s a hobbling Trevor Lawrence or backup C.J. Beathard taking snaps for the Jags on Sunday; Washington will see his fair share of targets. With Kirk out for an extended period and Zay Jones dealing with a knee injury, this is the Penn State product’s time to shine.

One factor makes this a risky pick: Jacksonville is in Cleveland for a matchup with the league’s top pass defense. While that’s something to be aware of, it shouldn’t stop you from backing Washington.

I see him giving you double-digit points at an economical price point.

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos $7,200 (FanDuel) / $6,100 (DraftKings)

It’s time for our first Broncos pass catcher of the year. Courtland Sutton has a green-light matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and their brutal 31st-ranked pass defense.

Meanwhile, Sutton has scored 13+ fantasy points in three of his last four outings. He’s ranked as the 16th-best receiver on Fanduel and 19th on DraftKings.

The 6th-year receiver should push to crack the top 10 in receiving points for this Sunday’s main slate. Broncos Country, Let’s Ride.

RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts $6,800 (FanDuel) / $5,900 (DraftKings)

Let’s run it back with a player who busted for us just last week! Zack Moss had a most disappointing outing against the Titans, registering only 6.7 fantasy points.

So why are we going back to a well that produced nothing? I’ll tell you why. Despite the bad day, Moss registered 19 carries and three targets. If he receives nearly the same workload this week, he must put up better numbers.

His ownership percentage will also be down significantly this week. Add to the mix the Colts match up with the Bengals, who rank in the lower third of the league in stopping the run.

Add it all up, and we’re sitting shotgun on the Zack Moss bandwagon.

Bonus picks (Last week: 1-1, 13-14-1 overall)

Minnesota Vikings @ Las Vegas Raiders (+3)

Our model lists the Raiders as the favorites in this one. Go ahead and bet it moneyline if you really want to take the risk; otherwise, the +3 adds a little insurance.

Minnesota has dropped two in a row, including a home loss to the Chicago Bears in a game I can only assume some people were forced to watch as a form of punishment.

“But John, the Raiders have also lost two straight!”

I know and stop whining.

They lost to the defending Super Bowl champs and the Miami Dolphins, not the Chicago Bears. Both teams are rested and coming off their bye.

The Raiders continue to buy into Antion Pierce’s leadership, and they’ll show up ready to play. On the other hand, the Vikings will show up ready to turn the ball over. SkoLOL.

Denver Broncos (+3) @ Los Angeles Chargers

We’re doing this. We’re taking the Denver Broncos as road underdogs.

I didn’t see this one coming either.

You can’t deny that the Broncos are a team on the rise, while the Chargers have been underwhelming at best. The Chargers’ only win in their last five contests was a touchdown-free outing against the New England Patriots.

That shouldn’t even count as an NFL win. The Broncos are winners of five of six, and you can make that six of seven on Sunday.