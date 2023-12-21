(WFRV) – Welcome to week 16. The push for the playoffs is on, and along with it, the push from the NFL to play at least one game at all times during your holiday celebrations.

Perhaps you’re rejoicing that Patrick Mahomes will be slinging the ball at noon on Christmas Day. That way, you won’t have to force awkward small talk with your odd Uncle Dusty. You can just watch the screen and occasionally react accordingly with things like, “Those Chiefs sure aren’t the same this year.” Or encourage dialogue with questions like, “Had enough of that Taylor Swift yet?”

On the other hand, those meaningful holiday events with the family members you actually like will be competing for your attention as you try to figure out if Jalen Hurts and his friends can tush-push their way back into the win column. My advice, with football on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday (Christmas Eve), and Monday (Christmas Day), you should identify your pockets now. Schedule out priority time for football and for family, oh and say hi to Uncle Dusty for me.

Now, on with the picks!

Daily Fantasy Sleepers (23 hits, 13 misses & 11 middle-of-the-road)

RB Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings (FanDuel) / $5,600 (DraftKings)

There very well could be a new RB1 in Minnesota. Ty Chandler is doing it all, and last week was doing it all very well. The second-year back went for 132 yards and a score on the ground and added three receptions for 25 yards.

The world will react to Chandler’s big day, but there is certainly still value in selecting the North Carolina product this week against the Lions.

RB Devin Singletary, Houston Texans (FanDuel) / $5,500 (DraftKings)

Devin Singletary has produced double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six outings. There aren’t many backs who can boast that type of consistent production.

There’s no reason to believe Singletary will experience a dropoff on Christmas Eve against the Browns. Cleveland’s defense ranks 11th against the run, but their unit is still dealing with injuries that could hamper their efforts.

Expect another strong day from Singletary.

WR Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys (FanDuel) / $4,900 (DraftKings)

If the Cowboys expect to hang in their matchup with the Dolphins, they must move the ball and put up points.

Cue the need for Brandin Cooks to play a vital role in Mike McCarthy’s gameplan.

I expect at least half a dozen targets, and I like Cooks finding the endzone this week.

Bonus Picks Against the Spread (Last Week: 1-0-1 | Overall: 15-14-2)

Cincinnati Bengals (-2) @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The schedule-making AI machine for the NFL gave the Bengals an early Christmas present. They get to match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers and starting quarterback Mason Rudolph.

You could line him up with Dasher, Prancer, Vixen, and Uncle Dusty and there’s still no hope for a holiday miracle for Pittsburgh. The Steelers are a team in free fall. They’ve lost four of five. True, their only win was against the Bengals, but it doesn’t matter. Cincinnati comes in on a three-game winning streak, and this team is playing good ball.

They have fully rallied behind Jake Browning, who didn’t appreciate being cut by the Vikings, and are smack dab in the middle of a playoff push. If the postseason started today, the Bengals would have the 6th seed.

They’ll look to improve their playoff position this Saturday, with plenty of time to get back home, put on a cap, meet up with Ma in her kerchief, and settle down for an anticipated long winter’s nap.

Indianapolis Colts (+1) @ Atlanta Falcons

Who is backing the Falcons in this one enough to make them the favorites? Our model shows the Colts being favored by around five points!

The Falcons are fresh off a loss to the worst team in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers. A loss so embarrassing, the Dirty Birds are benching quarterback Desmond Ridder for something like the 36th time in his two-year career.

Atlanta is turning to Taylor Heinicke, again, who didn’t prove to be the answer the last time they tried this.

Meanwhile, the Colts are cooking. They’ve won five of six and are fighting like heck for a playoff spot and possible division title. And a bonus: Indy also gets Jonathan Taylor back this week. I expect a decisive Colts on Sunday.