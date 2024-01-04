(WFRV) – As for daily fantasy sports in Week 18, the best advice might be to avoid it altogether.

There’s a reason your fantasy football commissioner wraps up the championship in Week 17, and it’s not because they want to rob you of a final week of football fun. It’s because the last week generally has some awful football with plenty of unknown backups getting plenty of reps.

It’s nearly impossible to predict who will get the ball in games featuring teams that are either out of the playoffs or already locked into their playoff spot. If the team has nothing to play for, “It’s all one big crap shoot anywho, amirite or amirite or amirite?” as Needle-Nose Ned Ryerson said in the film ‘Groundhog Day.’

Didn’t think we’d get to words of wisdom from ol’ “Ned the Head” this week, did you? Me neither.

Let’s move along. If I haven’t talked you out of partaking in the weekly ritual of daily fantasy, let me provide you with some strong options for players you may have never heard of.

To the picks!

Daily Fantasy Sleepers (26 hits, 13 misses & 13 middle-of-the-road)

RB Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers: $5,700 (FanDuel) / $4,600 (DraftKings)

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the #1 seed and have nothing to play for this Sunday when they welcome the Rams to town. Christian McCaffery and other stars have already been ruled out of the contest.

Backup back Elijah Mitchell also missed practice on Wednesday. So when the 49ers take to the ground, there’s a good chance it will be by way of Jordan Mason. But it also might not be.

RB Pierre Strong Jr., Cleveland Browns: $4,600 (FanDuel) / $4,000 (DraftKings)

The Cleveland Browns are locked into the five seed and, therefore, also have nothing to play for this weekend. The Browns will likely rest some key players in their matchup with the Bengals, who also have nothing to play for.

Jerome Ford will probably be a healthy scratch, and Kareem Hunt is missing time with a groin injury. I’d let Hunt rest and give the ball to Pierre Strong Jr.

If Strong gets the rock, he’ll be running against a pretty brutal Bengals defense known for giving up its fair share of yards. It should be a big week for Strong, unless it isn’t.

RB Ronnie Rivers, Los Angeles Rams: $4,400 (FanDuel) / $4,000 (DraftKings)

Let’s stay on theme for our third pick this week. The Los Angeles Rams have very little to play for, not nothing, but close. They will rest starters and have already ruled out running back Kyren Williams.

This opens the door for second-year back Ronnie Rivers to lead the way against San Francisco’s backups. This brings us to one of our favorite Hulk Hogan quotes, “Whatcha gonna do when Jordan Mason, Pierre Strong Jr., and Ronnie Rivers run wild on you, unless they don’t!”

Bonus Picks Against the Spread (Last Week: 0-2 | Overall: 15-18-2)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (+4)

The Ravens have nothing at all to play for. They’ve locked up the #1 seed on the AFC side of things.

Lamar Jackson is going to win his second MVP.

The team can rest up and get ready for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting with everything they have, as they almost certainly have to win to advance to the postseason.

Give me the Ravens!

This a stacked squad with backups who will give the mediocre Steelers starters more than a run for their money and their playoff lives. Tyler Huntley gets the start at QB, and he wants to prove he deserves QB1 status in this league.

The Ravens could roll over, but they aren’t going to, and I think they even pull off the win and send the Steelers to cry in their Primani Brothers sandwiches.

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) @ Arizona Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks must win. On the other hand, shhh (whispers), the Arizona Cardinals don’t want to win this game. They would rather improve their draft position than pick up a meaningless Week 18 win.

The betting public is putting way too much value on the Cardinals’ upset win against the Eagles last week and not accounting for the fact that the future of the Cardinals franchise is better off if the team takes a Sunday L.

Seahawks win this one but miss out on the postseason because the Green and Gold will own the Bears once again this Sunday on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.