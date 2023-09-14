(WFRV) – The NFL season chugs along as week 2 kicks off with a Thursday night matchup against Minnesota and Philadelphia. Take a look at some players who could overperform their price on daily fantasy.

Below are some lesser-known players that daily fantasy users could target to fill out their rosters:

WR Puka Nacua $5,800 (FanDuel) / $4,900 (DraftKings)

Puka Nacua is likely your fantasy football waiver wire darling of the week. And for good reason. The rookie 5th-round pick of the Rams was targeted an astonishing 15 times in week one, resulting in 10 receptions.

The challenge in matching that performance will come in the form of a problematic 49ers defense. That said, Matthew Stafford has a new favorite target, and you should still find value in Nacua’s going rate this week.

RB Dameon Pierce $6,000 (FanDuel) / $5,600 (DraftKings)

Dameon Pierce is looking for a bounce-back week after a rough statical start to the season. The Texans running back finished with 38 rushing yards and nine receiving yards, gulp.

BUT he out carried Devin Singletary by four carries. He should also have a much easier time picking up yards this week at home against the Colts, who gave up more than 100 yards on the ground last week.

RB Roschon Johnson $4,600 (FanDuel) / $4,900 (DraftKings)

This is a risk-reward pick. The value here makes it worth taking a chance on Johnson, but there’s undoubtedly risk associated. Concerns: He didn’t do much in the week one matchup until the Packers had the game in hand. Johnson also faces a tough Buccaneers defense that only gave up 41 rushing yards last week against the Vikings.

With all that considered, Johnson made the most of his five carries and six receptions. He finished with a combined 55 yards and a touchdown. He also had some pop that we didn’t see from Khalil Herbert.

Johnson will likely eat into Herbert’s playing time this week and have a chance to shine in Tampa.

Bonus Picks (Last week 0-2):

Baltimore Ravens (+3) at the Cincinnati Bengals The Bengals need to prove they are who we thought they were. Joe Burrow will be better than his abysmal 82 passing yards in week one. The Bengals will also put up more than the three points they scored in their first outing of the year. The Ravens are a good team, and they are being given +3.5 points in this one, which seems like a gift.

Miami Dolphins (-3) at the New England Patriots The Dolphins offense will be the decider in this one. Mac Jones and friends don’t have the firepower to keep up with the track meet that is the Dolphin’s offense. The Belichick farewell tour drops to 0-2.



The lines of the games were from FanDuel and are from September 14 at 3 p.m.