(WFRV) – Week 3 of the NFL season is at our doorstep with a Thursday night matchup against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. Take a look at some players who could overperform their price on daily fantasy.

Below are some lesser-known players that daily fantasy users could target to fill out their rosters:

RB Kendre Miller $4,600 (FanDuel) / $4,300 (DraftKings)

Kendre Miller is set to make his NFL debut and should be the featured back. Jamaal Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Alvin Kamara is still serving a suspension. This sets the rookie up for a potentially big game in his first action against a Packers defense that has had a hard time stopping the run.

We’re only two weeks into the season, but there are only two other teams that have given up more rushing yards than the Green and Gold. Keep an eye on the Saints injury report, when Williams is officially listed as out, it’s time to put Miller in that lineup.

RB Jerome Ford $5,600 (FanDuel) / $4,800 (DraftKings)

It’s Jerome Ford’s week to shine. Don’t worry about the Browns signing Kareem Hunt, at least not this week. Ford proved he can carry the workload after Nick Chubb’s injury, going for 106 yards on the ground and adding a bonus 25 yards on three receptions. The second-year back will have the chance to back it up this Sunday at home against the Tennessee Titans.

WR Adam Thielen $5,700 (FanDuel) / $3,900 (DraftKings)

For week three, I’m once again hooked on a Thielen.

Forget that Adam Thielen is in his 10th year in the league. Forget that he hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season in five years. Forget that he’s injury-prone. Forget that he has a rookie quarterback throwing him the ball. Forget it all! Thielen finished week two with a team-leading seven receptions on nine targets. He also found the endzone. Thielen is becoming Bryce Young’s favorite target and security blanket.

Another bonus: the Seahawks are 30th against the pass after two weeks.

*QB Bryce Young missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury, possibly setting up Andy Dalton to be behind Center on Sunday. Check on Young’s status before making a decision.

Bonus Picks (Last week: 2-0, Overall: 2-2):

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5) Da Bears are in a free-fall, and it’s only week three. Justin Fields is blaming the coaches for his poor play, their defensive coordinator resigned, and their left tackle was just placed on IR. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are starting to find their rhythm with Travis Kelce and Chris Jones back on the field. I don’t see a path for Chicago to be competitive in this one.

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (-6.5) Another week, another Dolphins pick. The fish mammals covered last week on the road against the Patriots and they should have no problem beating the 0-2 Broncos by more than a touchdown. Denver made Jakobi Meyers look like Tyreek Hill in week one, so what will the real Tyreek Hill do? Likely put up some monster numbers in a rout.



The lines of the games were from FanDuel and are from September 21 at 1:30 p.m.