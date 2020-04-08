NFL will use the draft to raise funds to help COVID-19 relief efforts

The NFL announced that the 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser to benefit six charities that are battling the spread of the Coronavirus and delivering relief to the millions of people in need.
The “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live Draft coverage from April 23-25 and will pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines. The league will try and raise funds to help six national nonprofits, which have been selected by the NFL Foundation, and their relief efforts in trying to prevent COVID-19.
- American Red Cross and its work to maintain a sufficient supply of blood while continuing to deliver its lifesaving mission due to the Coronavirus Outbreak
- CDC Foundation’s All of US: Combat Coronavirus Campaign to support vulnerable communities and bolster laboratory capacity, clinical research, data and technology infrastructure and local response efforts
- Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to help member food banks meet the increased need due to school closures, job disruptions, and current health risks
- Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund to ensure local communities have what they need to feed the at-risk elderly population
- Salvation Army and its network form a safety net for individuals and families living in poverty or experiencing homelessness by providing food, shelter, hygiene kits, as well as support to first responders
- United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to help those in need access food and shelter, childcare for first responders and more while bolstering 211, United Way’s go-to information resource in times of crisis
Fans and other supporters can donate through one central fund throughout the three days. More details about the “Draft-A-Thon” and how to donate will be announced in the coming days.
The 2020 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.