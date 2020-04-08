NFL will use the draft to raise funds to help COVID-19 relief efforts

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: The 2018 NFL Draft logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL announced that the 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser to benefit six charities that are battling the spread of the Coronavirus and delivering relief to the millions of people in need.

The “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live Draft coverage from April 23-25 and will pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines. The league will try and raise funds to help six national nonprofits, which have been selected by the NFL Foundation, and their relief efforts in trying to prevent COVID-19.

Fans and other supporters can donate through one central fund throughout the three days. More details about the “Draft-A-Thon” and how to donate will be announced in the coming days.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.