A.J. Klein named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (54) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Nov. 29, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

(WFRV) – Kimberly grad A.J. Klein is coming off one his best games as a pro, and was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week as a result.

Klein’s stat-line against the Chargers stands on it’s own. On Sunday the Bills linebacker racked up 14 total tackles, three and a half of those for loss, and was able to get to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice.

The 14 tackle performance is a career high for Klein.

That includes a key sack on the Chargers last drive of the game as Buffalo held on for a 27-17 win.

Klein has seen a resurgence with Buffalo this season, and is coming off a 4.5 sack November. That was second in the AFC over that time. He was also the only player in the AFC with 30 tackles and three or more sacks in the month of November.

Klein signed with the Bills this past offseason after three years in New Orleans.