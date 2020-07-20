Ashwaubenon grad Morgan signs rookie deal with Jets

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 23: James Morgan #12 of the FIU Golden Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park on November 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Ashwaubneon grad James Morgan signed his rookie contract with the New York Jets, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Morgan was picked by the Jets in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft after his final season with Florida International.

Morgan transferred to FIU from Bowling Green after the 2017 season, and found new success with Panthers. In two seasons with FIU Morgan threw for 5,312 yards and 40 touchdowns.

The exact details of Morgan’s rookie contract were not released by the Jets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin