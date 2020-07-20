Ashwaubenon grad Morgan signs rookie deal with Jets

(WFRV) – Ashwaubneon grad James Morgan signed his rookie contract with the New York Jets, the team announced on Monday afternoon.
Morgan was picked by the Jets in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft after his final season with Florida International.
Morgan transferred to FIU from Bowling Green after the 2017 season, and found new success with Panthers. In two seasons with FIU Morgan threw for 5,312 yards and 40 touchdowns.
The exact details of Morgan’s rookie contract were not released by the Jets.