Bay Port grad Ingold nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

(WFRV) – Bay Port grad and Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold is among the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Ingold, who’s in his second season with the Raiders, was nominated after leading multiple initiatives from promoting adoption awareness, and helping get out the vote. Ingold was involved in several campaigns in the Las Vegas including Adoption Month, and working with a local television station during a series on children looking for foster homes or to be adopted.
The former Wisconsin Badgers fullback also started posting a series of videos on Instagram for “Motivational Monday.”
Ingold was worked with a “Get out and vote” campaign, the Special Olympics, and spoke to high school students about personal finances, among other charitable efforts in the past year.
He will wear a Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on his helmet for the rest of this season.
The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during the NFL Honors set for Super Bowl week.
