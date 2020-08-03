Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks on the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine.

The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily.

Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team’s practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

The 52-year-old Pederson is the second NFL head coach known to test positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had the coronavirus in March.

