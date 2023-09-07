(WFRV) – Week one of the NFL season kicks off on September 7, and with that comes the multi-billion dollar industry that is sports betting.

Below are some lesser-known players that daily fantasy users could target to fill out their rosters:

RB Kenneth Gainwell $4,900 (FanDuel) / $4,200 (DraftKings)

This could be the sleeper pick of week one. Have we collectively forgotten about Gainwell’s role in the Eagle’s playoff run? How about 112 rushing yards and a score against the Giants? That was followed up with a team-leading 14 carries in the NFC Championship game.

He also had 11 touches in the Super Bowl. Then we remove Miles Sanders from the equation and replace him with Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift? Gainwell is a #1 RB who can run and catch the ball. Expect big numbers against the Patriots.

WR Jahan Dotson $6,100 (FanDuel) / $5,000 (DraftKings)

The second-year receiver is set to break out, and it should start week one at home against the lowly Arizona Cardinals. Fellow receiver Terry McLaurin has been dealing with a nagging turf toe injury. He’ll likely play, but may not be anywhere near 100%.

TE Luke Musgrave $4,500 (FanDuel) / $2,900 (DraftKings)

Rookie tight ends rarely make a big splash in their first year, even more rarely in their first game. Luke Musgrave could be the exception. The Packers haven’t kept it a secret that they plan on Musgrave playing a pivotal role in the offense.

That, plus injuries to the Packers top two receivers, Christian Watson & Romeo Doubs, means Musgrave could see significant targets in his NFL debut.

Bonus Picks:

Minnesota Vikings -5.5 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers If it were Vikings -24 I’d still consider it. BAKER MAYFIELD is leading the Buccaneers squad into Minnesota. The aging and injured Buccaneers probably don’t stand a chance in this one.

at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Washington Commanders -7 at home against the Arizona Cardinals The Arizona Cardinals have Joshua Dobbs starting at quarterback and might not win a game this year. They’ll likely be blown out on the road against the commanders.

at home against the Arizona Cardinals

The lines of the games were from FanDuel and are from September 7 at 3 p.m.