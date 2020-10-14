Former Badgers RB Melvin Gordon arrested for suspicion of DUI, speeding

NFL

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Jets outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Court documents show that the former UW-Madison Badger Gordon was speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

He is expected to be in Denver County Court on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Two Rivers clinches EWC volleyball title, sweeps Chilton

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season