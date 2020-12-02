Goodell: NFL committed to finishing regular season on time

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami. Goodell says the league remains committed to finishing the regular season as scheduled. Goodell also said on a conference call that while the NFL is considering a bubble format for the playoffs, it wouldn’t necessarily resemble what the NHL and NBA used successfully in completing their seasons. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league remains committed to finishing the regular season as scheduled.

Goodell also said on a conference call that while the NFL is considering a bubble format for the playoffs, it wouldn’t necessarily resemble what the NHL and NBA used successfully in completing their seasons.

Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer, stressed that the NFL plans to finish the schedule within the original 17-week format.

