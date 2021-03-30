NFL adds 17th game to regular season schedule

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

(WFRV) – The NFL has officially announced the addition of a 17th game to the regular season schedule beginning this season.

The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA), which was approved by the players in March of 2020, allowed the owners to add an extra game to the schedule.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history. The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world,” said commissioner Roger Goodell in a press release.

NFL teams were already aware of their opponents for next season. Now there will be an extra NFC/AFC cross over game next year. For the Packers that would mean a trip to Kansas City to face the defending AFC Champions.

In a trade off, the league will reduce the number of preseason games to three starting this fall. The players will also see their share of all revenue increase to 48%, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL network.

The league is also coming off a new media deal with their television partners, and Amazon Prime, that’s reportedly worth $100 billion dollars over the next 11 years.

The addition of a 17th game will also garauntee that every team will play at least one international game over the next eight years. That includes the Packers, who are the only franchise to not play an international regular season game.

Big news for International fans! 🌍



As part of an enhanced 17-game season, every team in the NFL will play an international game in the next 8 years! — NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 30, 2021

The NFL last expanded the schedule to 16 games back in 1977.