LIVE BLOG: Day three of the NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WFRV) – Buckle up, friends. It’s time for the final day of the draft, and rounds 4-7.
Without further ado, let’s begin.
- Jaguars take DT Jay Tufele out of USC. ESPN reports he’s got good hands inside and has the upper body strength to stack blockers. Needs to improve on the pass-rush.
- Jets take RB Michael Carter out of North Carolina.
- Falcons take DB Darren Hall out of San Diego State.
- Titans take WR Dez Fitzpatrick out of Louisville.
- Browns take OT James Hudson out of Cincinnati
- Bengals take DE Cameron Sample out of Tulane
- Lions take WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – brother of Packers WR EQ St. Brown
- Lions with back to back picks, taking LB Derrick Barnes out of Purdue. ESPN just said he’s an absolute hit show. “He will light you up.” WELP.
- Falcons take C Drew Dalman out of Stanford
- Cowboys take LB Cabril Cox out of LSU
- Giants take LB Elerson Smith out of Northern Iowa
- Rams take NT Bobby Brown out of Texas A&M
- Chargers take LB Chris Rumph II out of Duke
- Vikings take RB Kene Nwangwu out of Iowa State
- Patriots take RB Rhamondre Stevenson out of Oklahoma
DRAFT IS NOW MOVING FAST AND FURIOUS. We’re at pick 129 with the Bucs.
- SAINTS DRAFT A QB. They take QB Ian Book out of Notre Dame