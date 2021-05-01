LIVE BLOG: Day three of the NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America’s biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they’ve been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WFRV) – Buckle up, friends. It’s time for the final day of the draft, and rounds 4-7.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

Jaguars take DT Jay Tufele out of USC. ESPN reports he’s got good hands inside and has the upper body strength to stack blockers. Needs to improve on the pass-rush.

Jets take RB Michael Carter out of North Carolina.

More help for their young QB: The #Jets select UNC RB Michael Carter for their first pick in the 4th round. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

Falcons take DB Darren Hall out of San Diego State.

And we have our first trade! The Titans are moving up. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 1, 2021

Titans take WR Dez Fitzpatrick out of Louisville.

Titans traded into the Panthers' pick at No. 109.



Titans get:

• No. 109 (4th round)



Panthers get:

• No. 126 (4th round)

• No. 166 (5th round)

• No. 232 (7th round)#NFLDraft — Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) May 1, 2021

Browns take OT James Hudson out of Cincinnati

Bengals take DE Cameron Sample out of Tulane

Lions take WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – brother of Packers WR EQ St. Brown

Lions with back to back picks, taking LB Derrick Barnes out of Purdue. ESPN just said he’s an absolute hit show. “He will light you up.” WELP.

Falcons take C Drew Dalman out of Stanford

Cowboys take LB Cabril Cox out of LSU

With the pick of LSU’s Jabril Cox at No. 115 for Dallas, all six of the Cowboys’ draft picks are on the defensive side of the ball. New Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn getting reinforcements. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2021

Giants take LB Elerson Smith out of Northern Iowa

Rams take NT Bobby Brown out of Texas A&M

Chargers take LB Chris Rumph II out of Duke

Vikings take RB Kene Nwangwu out of Iowa State

Patriots take RB Rhamondre Stevenson out of Oklahoma

DRAFT IS NOW MOVING FAST AND FURIOUS. We’re at pick 129 with the Bucs.