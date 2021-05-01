LIVE BLOG: Day three of the NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America’s biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they’ve been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WFRV) – Buckle up, friends. It’s time for the final day of the draft, and rounds 4-7.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

  • Jaguars take DT Jay Tufele out of USC. ESPN reports he’s got good hands inside and has the upper body strength to stack blockers. Needs to improve on the pass-rush.
  • Jets take RB Michael Carter out of North Carolina.
  • Falcons take DB Darren Hall out of San Diego State.
  • Titans take WR Dez Fitzpatrick out of Louisville.
  • Browns take OT James Hudson out of Cincinnati
  • Bengals take DE Cameron Sample out of Tulane
  • Lions take WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – brother of Packers WR EQ St. Brown
  • Lions with back to back picks, taking LB Derrick Barnes out of Purdue. ESPN just said he’s an absolute hit show. “He will light you up.” WELP.
  • Falcons take C Drew Dalman out of Stanford
  • Cowboys take LB Cabril Cox out of LSU
  • Giants take LB Elerson Smith out of Northern Iowa
  • Rams take NT Bobby Brown out of Texas A&M
  • Chargers take LB Chris Rumph II out of Duke
  • Vikings take RB Kene Nwangwu out of Iowa State
  • Patriots take RB Rhamondre Stevenson out of Oklahoma

DRAFT IS NOW MOVING FAST AND FURIOUS. We’re at pick 129 with the Bucs.

  • SAINTS DRAFT A QB. They take QB Ian Book out of Notre Dame

