NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Trying to figure out who an NFL team will take in the first round of the NFL Draft is like trying to figure out which came first, the chicken or the egg. Unless you have a way to see into the future, or you’ve got the first round pick like the Jaguars, there’s no way of knowing who the Packers will take with the 29th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Nation analyst Andy Herman and Green Bay Nation host MK Burgess break down some possibilities about where the Packers could go.

Andy says the Packers have a big need at offensive line, especially since losing Corey Linsley and Lane Taylor in free agency. The Packers also let Rick Wagner go and David Bakhtiari is still rehabbing his knee with that ACL tear.

The other area of need is on the defensive line. Kenny Clark has been impressive and Kingsley Keke made strides in year two, but another playmaker on the line will be needed on the off chance Clark or Keke gets injured.

Andy says the Packers should pick cornerback Greg Newsome from Northwestern or Asante Samuel Jr out of Florida State.