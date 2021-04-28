NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

NFL Draft

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Trying to figure out who an NFL team will take in the first round of the NFL Draft is like trying to figure out which came first, the chicken or the egg. Unless you have a way to see into the future, or you’ve got the first round pick like the Jaguars, there’s no way of knowing who the Packers will take with the 29th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Nation analyst Andy Herman and Green Bay Nation host MK Burgess break down some possibilities about where the Packers could go.

Andy says the Packers have a big need at offensive line, especially since losing Corey Linsley and Lane Taylor in free agency. The Packers also let Rick Wagner go and David Bakhtiari is still rehabbing his knee with that ACL tear.

The other area of need is on the defensive line. Kenny Clark has been impressive and Kingsley Keke made strides in year two, but another playmaker on the line will be needed on the off chance Clark or Keke gets injured.

Andy says the Packers should pick cornerback Greg Newsome from Northwestern or Asante Samuel Jr out of Florida State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis