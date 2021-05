COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 09: Shemar Jean-Charles #8 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers celebrates with fans after winning their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Add another corner back to the defensive backs room. The Packers take Shemar Jean-Charles out of Appalachian State with the 178th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jean-Charles comes in on the small side, 5’10, 184 pounds. He broke up 17 passes as a senior to lead all FBS players. He added 97 career tackles, including 82 in his two seasons as a starter.