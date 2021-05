ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 19: Tim Smith #50 of the Alabama Crimson Tide recovers a fumble against Tedarrell Slaton #56 of the Florida Gators during the second half of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers get their nose tackle Kenny Clark some help on the defensive line with the 173rd selection. They take Tedarrell Slaton, a defensive lineman out of the University of Florida.

Slaton is a run-stuffing nose tackle and for someone who is 358 pounds, he’s surprisingly nimble.

Reports say he’s a massive athlete with the raw power and promising technique.

Slaton finished his career at Florida with 45 games played with 98 tackles and 3.5 sacks.