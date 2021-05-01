Packers select offensive tackle Royce Newman with the 142nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Draft

American Team offensive lineman Royce Newman of Ole Miss (72) blocks during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers select Royce Newman, offensive tackle out of Ole Miss with the 142nd pick in the NFL Draft.

Newman is 6’5, 305 pounds. Played both guard and tackle while at Ole Miss. He started 2 years ago at guard, and played tackle during the 2020 season for the Rebels.

He started 12 games at left guard in 2019 before starting 10 games at right tackle in 2020. Newman joins Ohio State center/guard Josh Myers, who was drafted in the second round.

Newman ran a 5.15 time in the 40 at his Ole Miss pro day with a 28-inch vertical.

