Packers take Bay Port’s own Cole Van Lanen in the 6th round of the NFL Draft

Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A dream come true for a kid growing up in the shadows of Lambeau Field.

Cole Van Lanen is staying home after the Packers selected him in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

A four star recruit and Army All-American out of high school, Van Lanen went on to play in more than 40 games as a member of the Badgers offensive line.

Van Lanen told WFRV earlier in the week that hearing his name called would be a dream come true.

“You grew up watching the Packers, and obviously that would be awesome but in reality I’m just excited for one of 32 teams to call my name,” Van Lanen said.

That dream is now a reality, as he’s the 214th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and now a Green Bay Packer.