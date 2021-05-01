Packers take Bay Port’s own Cole Van Lanen in the 6th round of the NFL Draft

NFL Draft

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A dream come true for a kid growing up in the shadows of Lambeau Field.

Cole Van Lanen is staying home after the Packers selected him in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

A four star recruit and Army All-American out of high school, Van Lanen went on to play in more than 40 games as a member of the Badgers offensive line.

Van Lanen told WFRV earlier in the week that hearing his name called would be a dream come true.

“You grew up watching the Packers, and obviously that would be awesome but in reality I’m just excited for one of 32 teams to call my name,” Van Lanen said.

That dream is now a reality, as he’s the 214th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and now a Green Bay Packer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Fond du Lac routs Appleton North; Kimberly, De Pere stay unbeaten

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set