NFL requiring fans to wear masks at all games this season

NFL

The official NFL logo is seen on the back of a hat in Los Angeles on July 21, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Fans attending any NFL games this season will be required to wear masks, according to the league.

Brian McCarthy, Vice President of Communications for the NFL, shared the news via Twitter, saying: “For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings.”

The Green Bay Packers had already announced that fans would be required to wear masks when attending games. On Tuesday, Packers President Mark Murphy stated that only about 10,000 to 12,000 fans would be allowed in the stands this season.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the NFL confirmed there would be no preseason games this season. The Packers announced earlier this month that fans would not be allowed at training camp, Family Night, or any home preseason games.

No final decision has been made on whether games will be held this season.

