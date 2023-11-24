(WFRV) – Hopefully, you survived the in-laws, the know-it-alls, and the soggy stuffing and your turkey is digesting nicely. If you’re coming out of that tryptophan coma and ready to return to football, you’re in the right place. Here are some picks to help you out with the rest of your week 12 matchups.

Daily fantasy sleepers (So far this year: 17 hits, 9 misses & 9 middle-of-the-road)

RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers $6,700 (FanDuel) / $4,900 (DraftKings)

Ding-dong the offensive coordinator’s gone. Which old coordinator? The really bad coordinator that a team and seemingly entire fan base wanted gone.

Najee Harris was vocal with his frustrations with the struggling Steelers offense, saying he’s ‘tired’ of how they’ve performed. Well, change is coming. The Steelers fired embattled coordinator Matt Canada on Monday. That could be the spark this offense needs. Harris will be as motivated as ever to run strong in their first post-Canada contest this Sunday at Cincinnati. I expect inspired ball from the whole team, with Harris likely to lead the way.

WR Demario Douglas, New England Patriots $6,100 (FanDuel) / $4,400 (DraftKings)

We have our first Patriot pick of the year! Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas is on the way up. His targets have been steadily increasing all season long to the point he’s become a central key member of the offense. The Liberty product was targeted nine times against the Colts. With that many targets and a green-light matchup against the New York Giants, Douglas has a chance to be the week’s breakout star.

Sign him up now before his price tag catches up with his value.

TE Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers $5,000 (FanDuel) / $3,200 (DraftKings)

It’s time we take second-year tight end Cade Otton seriously, even if FanDuel and DraftKings don’t. For tight ends, Otton is ranked 13th on FanDuel and 14th on DraftKings for Sunday’s main slate. That disrespect represents extreme value for a guy who is a consistent contributor. I doubt he matches his 20-point output from three weeks ago against the Texans, but a double-digit performance is certainly in reach against the Colts 25th-ranked defense.

I expect a five-plus reception stat line with at least 50 yards and maybe, just maybe, a trip to the endzone.

Bonus picks (Last week – Thanksgiving picks: 1-1, 10-13-1 overall)

Dolphins -9.5 @ New York Jets

Tim Boyle. I was just going to leave it as his name, but I’ll elaborate. The Jets offense has been trash. Benching Zach Wilson probably isn’t a bad thing, but starting Tim Boyle probably isn’t a good thing unless you’re on the Dolphins side of this one. Here’s my stat for you: The Dolphins have the #1 offense in the entire National Football League. The Jets have the #31 offense in the league. How can the Jets be anywhere near competitive in this one? I don’t think they can be, and neither does my model that has this one at Dolphins by nearly two touchdowns.

Ravens -3 @ Los Angeles Chargers

We fast-forward to SNF for our second pick of the week. I didn’t think I’d say it this season, but the Baltimore Ravens are contenders. In fact, they are in the top three betting favorites to win the whole thing. Before we crown them as champions, let’s start with their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Ravens are well-rested coming off of a Thursday night matchup last week. While the team will miss all-pro tight end Mark Andrews, this is a potent offense with plenty of weapons, including Odell Beckham. Again, something I didn’t think I’d write this year. The tale of the tape in this one is the Ravens #3 offense against the Chargers #29 ranked defense that found a way to make the Green Bay Packers look good last week. Giving up four points is a bargain in this one.