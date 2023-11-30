(WFRV) – It’s lucky week 13 of the NFL season. As far as this week’s picks against the spread, our models have never been more closely aligned with the actual spread.

That means it’s tough to find a whole lot of value. Thankfully, we were still able to find some advantages that can help you out for this weekend’s daily fantasy lineups and your game picks.

Daily fantasy sleepers (So far this year: 19 hits, 9 misses & 10 middle-of-the-road)

RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts $5,600 (FanDuel) / $4,600 DraftKings

Colts running back Zack Moss is set to return to the starting lineup this week against the Titans. Moss takes over for an injured Jonathan Taylor, who is dealing with a thumb injury. The good news on this pick is Moss will likely provide a massive return on the investment.

The bad news is that we aren’t the only ones who will discover Moss’ value. I expect him to appear in more than a quarter of the main slate lineups this Sunday. I still advise playing the 4th-year back, who shined in his chance to start earlier this year, boasting games of 32, 21, 18, & 14 fantasy points.

The Titans rank in the middle of the bunch against the run, and that should allow Moss to put up at least a dozen points for this week’s lineup.

RB Devin Singletary, Houston Texans $7,000 (FanDuel) / $5,900 DraftKings

It’s a green-light matchup for a back who is emerging as the team’s best option. If the Texans know what’s good for them, they will downshift Dameon Pierce’s carries and up Devin Singletary’s workload.

Despite a mediocre performance last week against the Jaguars, Singletary proved he has what it takes to be the lead back. Those skills will be on display Sunday against the Denver Broncos and their last-place rush defense.

Another Singletary benefit is he’s likely to pick up a few bonus receptions in this one.

WR Dionte Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers $6,800 (FanDuel) / $5,000 DraftKings

Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards last week in game one of the Steelers “Blame Canada” tour. In their first game since firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers look like a whole new offense.

They put up 421 total yards, successfully balancing the run and pass games. This week, Diontae Johnson is lined up to be the beneficiary of the invigorated Steelers offense.

Last week, Johnson saw eight targets and finished with seven fantasy points. This week both of those numbers will reach double-digits, providing you strong output at a medium price point.

Bonus picks (Last week: 3-1, 12-13-1 overall)

Detroit Lions (-4) @ New Orleans Saints

Here we go again. After Last week’s Lions game ended up precisely the way we thought it would (wink wink).

I’m back on the Motor City Kitties again this week. The Lions haven’t lost back-to-back games this year and that won’t change this week in New Orleans.

At -4, the Lions are being punished for their Turkey Day flop against the Packers. That point penalty can play to your benefit this week, as our models have the Lions as -5.5 favorites. The Saints have dropped six of nine, including an embarrassing loss last week in Atlanta.

The only reason they aren’t being punished for last week is because nobody watched the game. The Lions are angry and motivated and headed back to the win column with a likely comfortable W.

Kansas City Chiefs (-6) @ Green Bay Packers

Here’s the flip side of Green Bay’s most recent miracle in Motown. The Packers played out of their minds last Thursday, and now they’re only a touchdown underdog to the reigning, defending undisputed Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

While our model isn’t drastically different from the line, it finds a couple of extra points for Patrick Mahomes and his friends.

“But John, Matt LaFleur is 15-0 in December as Packers head coach!”

You need to calm down.

Like it or not, all of those games were started by a four-time league MVP all-world quarterback. This is the youngest, least-experienced team in the National Football League, and that will catch up with the Pack as Mahomes gets his first Lambeau win and LaFleur takes his first December loss.