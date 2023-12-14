GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve made it to Week 15 of the NFL season, but many of our favorite fantasy players have not.

My goodness, the injury list is filled with significant players who will likely miss out on this weekend’s contests.

Fear not, injuries provide opportunities, and Local 5 News Director John Laughrin has identified a few players that should help boost your squad.

Daily Fantasy Sleepers (21 hits, 12 misses & 11 middle-of-the-road)

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders: $5,600 (FanDuel) / $5,200 (DraftKings)

Seattle Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed II (32) tackles Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

We start with an injury-related value pick. Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is out with a hamstring injury. The team is coming off a bye week, and Robinson Jr. still isn’t practicing. That’s a good sign he won’t be suiting up this Sunday against the Rams.

Our opportunity here comes in the form of Antonio Gibson. The fourth-year back is the 30th-ranked FanDuel back, and he occupies the 23rd spot on DraftKings.

Provided Gibson is indeed the lead back, he’s in line for a combined 20-plus touches. That means he has an easy path to double-digit fantasy points, with the sky being the limit.

TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers: $4,700 (FanDuel) / $3,000 (DraftKings)

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The Packers won 29-22. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft catches a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The Packers won 29-22. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The second pick of the week is also directly connected to injuries. Rather than listing the injured offensive weapons for the Packers, it would be easier to list those who do not appear on the injury report. That list includes Tucker Kraft, Patrick Taylor, and a few young receivers you’ve probably never heard of.

Kraft had four catches for 64 yards in last week’s debacle in the Meadowlands. There’s every reason to think the rookie tight end will see increased targets this week because Jordan Love has to throw the ball to somebody. Also worth noting is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the league’s 30th-ranked pass defense.

Prediction: Kraft pulls in at least four catches, finds the endzone, and does a Lambeau Leap.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: $7,200 (FanDuel) / $6,000 (DraftKings)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

We don’t use the injury report for our third and final pick of the week, but rather the way-back machine. Give me Matthew Stafford like it’s 2011 all over again! Stafford is the 11th-ranked QB for both daily fantasy sites. He’s going to finish in the top half-dozen on Sunday.

Stafford finished with at least 22 points in each of the last three weeks. He’s at home against the worst pass defense in the National Football League. The longtime Lion also has top-tier targets like Cooper Kupp and rookie breakout Puka Nacua.

I’d suggest stacking your lineup with one or maybe even both of these targets. Stafford has the green-light matchup of the week out of all quarterbacks, and you have a chance to cash in on the value.

Bonus Picks Against the Spread (Last Week: 1-0-1 | Overall: 14-14-1)

Colts -1.5

Despite last week’s loss in Cincinnati, the Indianapolis Colts remain hot. They’ve won four of five, are battling for a playoff spot, and welcome Mitch Trubisky and the ice-cold Pittsburgh Steelers to town this weekend.

Even Ben Roethlisberger thinks the Steelers tradition might be done. After an embarrassing home loss to the New England Patriots on national television, I tend to agree with him.

Sign me up for Minshew Mania and thank the oddsmakers for the gracious -1.5 line. Our models show multipoint value in what I expect to be a lopsided contest.

Bears +3.0

It pains me every time I have to pick Da Bears. Ralphie’s dad had it right in “A Christmas Story”, they’re more like the Chicago Chipmunks. It also means there should be some merit to the pick because I have a 0.0% emotional attachment to it. Enough rambling, you get it; I don’t like the Bears. But I do like them on Sunday +3 on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bears are an extremely healthy ballclub. They’ve also won three out of four games, displaying moments where they look like a professional football team. Match that up with the Cleveland Browns, losers of two straight who have significant injury issues on both sides of the ball.

It’s so bad the Browns have placed four players on injured reserve in the last 48 hours. The Joe Flacco fairytale return is coming to its end. It’s midnight. He’s a pumpkin. He’ll be back throwing the ball around the backyard with his family soon enough. Add it up, and the Bears are set to pull off the road upset.