GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – What day is it anyway? October? Have you also had to spend way too much time thinking about what day it is this week? Well, the week is already nearing its end, and Week 17 of the NFL season is upon us.

A new week brings new oddities like a perfectly healthy Russell Carrington Wilson taking a seat while his team still has a 12% chance of making the playoffs. Not weird enough for you? How about an all-pro cornerback deciding he’s a game captain when he’s not and ultimately being suspended for a must-win game against the best receiver in the NFL? Woof.

Injuries, oddities, and Denver trying to save a buck. We’ve worked our way through all of it to find this week’s best DFS picks and some solid picks against the spread.

Daily Fantasy Sleepers (24 hits, 13 misses & 13 middle-of-the-road)

QB Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants: $6,700 (FanDuel) / $4,600 (DraftKings)

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor in action during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Tommy Chicken Fingers is no more. In the NFL, you don’t get to play a Joe Barry defense every week. This is a sad reality learned by Tommy DeVito as he returns to the bench and his parent’s basement. A little part of me hopes Chicken Fingers places a pizza delivery order from the cellar, and the pie shop quotes him at one price and then doubles it when they arrive with the meal.

Man, that’s a lot about a rookie quarterback whose 15 minutes of fame flew by in a New York minute. Back to the pick, Tyrod Taylor provides some real value this week. His price tag is for a backup, and not only is he starting, but he should put up some points against the Chargers and their 22nd-ranked pass defense.

RB La’Mical Perine, Kansas City Chiefs: $4,800 (FanDuel) / $4,500 (DraftKings)

Kansas City Chiefs running back La’Mical Perine (29) eludes the hit of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Kansas City Chiefs running back La’Mical Perine (29) runs with the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive end Lonnie Phelps during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Isiah Pacheco – Concussion, Jerrick McKinnon – IR, Clyde Edwards-Helaire – small and generally ineffective. Next man up? La’Mical Perine. You may remember Perine from his limited success with the Jets in 2020.

Perine is taking most of the reps in practice and has a real shot at being an under-the-radar tool in the Chiefs’ plans for the week. If Pacheco clears concussion protocol and suits up, this all becomes a moo point, as our friend Joey Tribbiani would call it. “Yeah, it’s like a cow’s opinion, it just doesn’t matter. It’s Moo”. But if Perine is RB1 for a team that desperately needs a win, you bet I’m signing him up as a value sleeper.

WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers: $6,800 (FanDuel) / $5,300 (DraftKings)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) catches a pass for a 66 yard touchdown during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) scores on after catching a pass from quarterback Mason Rudolph during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Saturday Dec. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A wise man once said, “Wow. Get the ball to Pickens, and good things happen. Who would have ever guessed that?” Any guesses who that man was? Jimmy P., my longtime friend going all the way back to high school. Well, Jimmy P. is right, and I think the Steelers have finally figured it out, too.

Last week, on six targets, George Pickens went for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He’s going to see increased targets, and he’s going to put up numbers against the Seahawks and their subpar pass defense.

Pickens will likely appear in just shy of 10% of lineups, meaning people are catching on, but he’s far from the point of overexposure. Get him now before the price tag and usage increase.

Bonus Picks Against the Spread (Last Week: 0-2 | Overall: 15-16-2)

Before we get to the picks, in the interest of transparency, I’ll tell you my two favorite teams are the Packers and the Chiefs. Guess who I’m picking against this week…

Minnesota Vikings -2.0 vs. Green Bay Packers

I’m convinced a team could start a sock puppet at quarterback against a Joe Barry defense, and Lamb Chop would likely end up as the NFC Player of the Week.

This week, the Vikings turn to rookie Jaren Hall, who’s presumably better than a sock puppet. He also has the luxury of throwing the ball to one of the best receivers in the game today in Justin Jefferson.

He also won’t have to worry about team captain Jaire Alexander being on the field for this one. Both teams must win; only one team will. I’ll be cheering for the Pack but expecting to hear that awful, awful horn way too often.

Cincinnati Bengals +7.0 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Seven points is just too many for a team fighting and clawing for its playoff life. The Cincinnati Bengals have a 57% chance of making the playoffs if they win. That chance is all but gone with a loss. The Chiefs are also all kinds of out of sorts right now. They’ve dropped three of four.

Something is a miss, and they can’t seem to shake it off. The Chiefs are also hurting. Multiple offensive weapons are at serious risk of missing this contest. Meanwhile, I just received word that Ja’Marr Chase is back at practice for the Bengals.

Our models have this game much closer to a pick’em. I’m not saying KC won’t be able to pull this one out with a bit of Mahomes magic, but it won’t be by more than a touchdown.