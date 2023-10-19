(WFRV) – Week seven in the NFL kicks off on Thursday Night when the Jacksonville Jaguars head down south to take on the New Orleans Saints. With six teams on bye this week, the pickings are slim, but here are some players who could overperform their price on daily fantasy.

Below are some players with low prices that could be poised for a big weekend, giving you the upper advantage in FanDuel and DraftKings lineups:

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: $6,200 (FanDuel) / $6,300 (DraftKings)

Jahmyr Gibbs is trending in the right direction to see the field after a two-week absence thanks to a hamstring injury. Gibbs’ return comes at an opportune time. David Montgomery will miss “a little” time with a rib injury. The rest of the running back group is also banged up.

If healthy, Gibbs will have a chance to shine as the featured back and prove why the Lions selected him with the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs: $5,600 (FanDuel) / $4,700 (DraftKings)

Only Travis Kelce had more receiving yards for the Chiefs last week than rookie receiver Rashee Rice. I’m telling you, Rice has the best chance to be a consistent contributor/borderline star out of this Kansas City receiving corps.

This week’s opportunity includes matching up with the absolute worst pass defense in the entire NFL. And an opportunity for you, Rice will only appear in a single-digit percent of DFS lineups. Get your Rice value now before his price and lineup usage increase.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants: $5,600 (FanDuel) / $3,800 (DraftKings)

Wan’Dale Robinson secured all eight balls tossed his way by backup Tyrod Taylor last week. He continues to impress, and there’s value in this week’s matchup with the Commander’s 27th-ranked pass defense.

Robinson could actually benefit from another week with Taylor under center but is still worth the play even if Daniel Jones returns to the lineup.

Bonus Picks (Last week: 1-1, Overall: 8-4):

Detroit Lions +3.0 @ Baltimore Ravens

I believe The Monkees were the first to sing, “Then I saw them biting kneecaps, now I’m a believer.”

The Detroit Lions are who Dan Campbell said they were going to be. This week, the real deal from Detroit brings the league’s third-best offense to Baltimore for a battle with the second-ranked defense.

Even with David Montgomery out, the Lions will continue to put up points, and the Ravens offense won’t be able to keep pace.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams -3.0

This line is giving the Steelers way too much credit. Pittsburgh has the worst offense in the National Football League, and there continue to be calls, deservingly so, for the offensive coordinator’s job.

Meanwhile, the Steelers defense ranks in the middle of the pack. You match that up with Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford, and the rest of their friends, and this looks like the ingredients for a lopsided victory for the Rams.

The lines of the games were from FanDuel and are from October 19 at 2:00 p.m.