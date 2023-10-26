(WFRV) – NFL Week 8 is upon us, kicking off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading north to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. While last week’s daily fantasy users had very few players to pick from, this week is wide open with zero teams on bye.

Below are some players that Local 5 News Director John Laughrin thinks could be poised for a big weekend, giving you the upper advantage in FanDuel and DraftKings lineups.

QB Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers: $6,100 (FanDuel) / $4,300 (DraftKings)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

With Brock Purdy dealing with a concussion, Sam Darnold is in line to make his first start for the 49ers. Darnold was an adequate starter and is certainly a serviceable backup, capable of putting together decent numbers against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While I wouldn’t expect league-leading stats, Darnold’s numbers should align with those of Jordan Love, Derek Carr, and Sam Howell at a fraction of the price.

The savings you get by starting Darnold affords you additional cash flow to spend in other areas.

RB Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings: $5,200 (FanDuel) / $4,800 (DraftKings)

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers (31) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers (31) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks (48) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Cam Akers is the running back for me. Anyone running against the Packers is the place to be. They let running backs go far and wide. Keep your lutfisk, Skol chants, annoying horn, and everything else. Just give me that end-zone stride. Take that, Shakespeare.

Anyway, the Packers rank 30th at stopping the run. Akers usage reached double-digit carries last week in a successful outing against the 49ers. You add all of this up, along with the value price tag, and Akers is worth a roster spot this week.

WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans: $6,000 (FanDuel) / $4,900 (DraftKings)

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs the ball against Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 21-19. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) heads to the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tank Dell is back. The rookie wideout suffered a concussion in week five, missed week six, and his team had a bye in week seven. Dell has had plenty of time to rest and prepare to return to the big-play form we saw early in the season.

Dell joins Nico Collins as the top receivers in a Texans offense that outperforms many expectations. They’ll look to keep the show rolling this Sunday in Carolina.

I think Dell hits the double-digit fantasy mark without breaking the bank.

Bonus Picks (Last week: 0-2, Overall 8-6)

Minnesota Vikings -1.0 @ Green Bay Packers

I don’t want to write the Vikings will beat the Packers. I don’t want to write the Vikings will beat the Packers. I don’t want to write the Vikings will beat the Packers.

The Vikings are going to beat the Packers. And they’re going to do it at Lambeau Field. And they’re probably going to win by a lot.

The last time I remember a Packers offense this bad, Mike Tomczak was battling to put up 200 passing yards a game in 1991. Back then, you would hope the team could find a way to string together a series of first downs that resulted in a successful drive.

Sound familiar? Oh well, It was a nice 32-year run. Meanwhile, the Vikings looked like a real football team on Monday night, knocking off the 49ers, the favorites to bring home this year’s Lombardi Trophy. This is going to be ugly, just like that Vikings purple.

Kansas City Chiefs -7.5 @ Denver Broncos

Our models show four points of value in this one. The reigning, defending Super Bowl Champions hit the road for a matchup with a Denver Broncos team that’s so bad it could only beat the Packers by two points last week.

The Chiefs are improving in all facets of the game. The offense has an identity that goes beyond Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. The defense now ranks in the top ten and only gave up eight points to the Broncos when these two teams met earlier this month.

It should be another good day to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom.